Lahore Safari Zoo has recently welcomed seven lion cubs including two white, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting, the zoo’s director.

The cubs were born to three lionesses, with one lioness giving birth to three cubs, while the other two each had two cubs.

In addition to the lion cubs, three healthy Royal Bengal tiger cubs were also born at the zoo in recent weeks.

According to the zoo’s director, Tanveer Ahmed Janjua, all the cubs are healthy. However, four of the lion cubs were not accepted by their mothers and are being hand-fed by the zoo staff.

Before the lion cubs, three Royal Bengal tiger cubs were born a few weeks ago. With the birth of these new cubs, the lion population at the zoo has grown from 22 to 29.

