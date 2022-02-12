Lahore: School building’s safety questioned in student injury case

LAHORE: The probe committee has questioned the school building’s safety after a student got injured after jumping off the roof in Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The probe committee recommended sealing the private schools after cancelling its registration following the incident of student’s injury. The probe committee concluded its investigation into the incident of a student’s injury who jumped off the school building in Lahore.

A schoolboy studying in Lahore‘s private educational institute had jumped from the third floor of the building after being denied entry into the exam on Friday.

A probe committee was formed to investigate the incident that has submitted its report to the chief executive officer (CEO) of the education authority.

According to the report, the committee blamed the failure of security measures by the school’s administration as the basic reason behind the incident. The investigators found that two students had fought at around 9:00 pm on the day and later Abdullah jumped off the roof at 11:00 pm.

They ascertained that the student had spent two hours under the supervision of his educators. They questioned how the student reaches the first floor despite being monitored by the educators. The probe committee members recommended the education authority to seal the private school after cancelling its registration over failure to take safety measures.

The CEO of Education Authority Pervaiz Akhtar said that a show-cause notice will be issued to the school administration immediately to seek its written response within a week. He added that no safety arrangements were made in the school building.

Pervaiz Akhtar told the media that the registration of the private school will be cancelled after finding the school administration guilty in the student’s injury case.

The administration of the private school had alleged that the student was in tension when he reached the school and jumped from the third floor in tension.

The schoolboy had sustained serious injuries in the incident. He had been moved to a nearby medical facility after a fracture in the spinal cord and leg.

The student’s father had said his son was punished by the teacher over a fight in the school, was forced to stand for three hours in the office and was barred from giving a paper. Failing to appear in the exam, my son jumped from the third floor of the school building in sheer disappointment, the father alleged.

