Lahore-Sialkot Motorway To Be Extended From 2 TO 3 Lanes

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan presided over a high-level National Highway Authority (NHA) meeting today where several landmark decisions regarding the country’s Motorway network were approved, including the extension of the Lahore-Sialkot motorway.

During the meeting, it was formally decided to commence work on expanding the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway from two lanes to a three-lane facility.

Similarly, Federal Minister issued directives to accelerate construction on the Sialkot-Kharian and Islamabad Motorway, confirming that these routes will also be developed as three-lane dual carriageways.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized a new policy standard, stating that no future Motorway project will be constructed with fewer than three lanes on each side, totaling a six-lane configuration.

He underscored that infrastructure planning must proactively address the nation’s future travel requirements rather than just current demand.

Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan further instructed the NHA to expedite work on the Sialkot-Rawalpindi Motorway in collaboration with the Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

He noted that the completion of this vital link would significantly reduce the traffic burden on the M-2 and drastically improve the travel experience between Lahore and Islamabad.

By providing a more direct route, the distance between the two major cities will be reduced by approximately 100 kilometers, saving commuters at least one hour of travel time, he added.

In a move to bolster religious tourism, the meeting also reviewed plans to link Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib directly to the Motorway network.

These new highways will also feature three lanes and high-standard safety fencing to ensure secure and efficient transit for pilgrims.

Highlighting the economic potential of religious tourism, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan remarked that these initiatives would encourage a large influx of the Sikh community from Europe, North America, and beyond.

To accommodate these visitors, the Government envisions the development of 3, 4, and 5-star hotels alongside modern shopping malls near these holy sites.

Federal Minister pointed out that such infrastructure presents a massive opportunity for foreign investment in the hospitality sector.