Lahore storm and rainfall: CM Punjab issues emergency alert

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has ordered rescue teams and administrative officials to be vigilant, as a severe dust storm, along with heavy rainfall, hit several areas of Lahore, disturbing daily routines and producing damage across the city, ARY News reported.

In response to the Lahore storm and rainfall, Maryam Nawaz also directed immediate action to stop flooding in areas located on the lower side of Rawalpindi and other impacted cities.

Moreover, Maryam Nawaz directed Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) officials to monitor drainage management in Rawalpindi.

Maryam Nawaz stressed that smooth drainage should be ensured by all available resources, preventing urban flooding in areas.

Lahore storm and rainfall caused trees to fall, damaged vehicles, and power outages in different areas of the city.

According to reports, trees in Lahore High Court and City Zoo were uprooted by strong winds, while fallen branches in parking areas damaged several vehicles.

Emergency response teams have been alerted by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to manage the aftermath.

Along with the Lahore storm and rainfall, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were also reported in other cities like Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leading to power outages and infrastructure damage.

Read More: Rain lashes Islamabad, Rawalpindi with hail, strong winds

Similarly, in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir sky was covered by dark clouds, followed by a power outage and rain.

According to the forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain and thunderstorms in various parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will continue over the next few days.

Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors during the storm, avoid electric poles and dangling wires, and report any emergencies to local rescue teams

Officials have urged residents to avoid coming out of their homes during the storm, touching electric poles and dangling wires, and to report any emergency to local rescue teams, assuring that the restoration process of the electricity is in progress.