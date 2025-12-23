Lahore student’s suicide: Brother alleges academic pressure, seeks probe

LAHORE: The brother of Muhammad Owais Sultan, a student of a private university in Lahore who died by suicide on December 19, has called for a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Speaking to ARY News, Sohaib Sultan alleged that Owais was subjected to mental pressure by teachers, including warnings that he would not be allowed to sit for examinations due to low attendance, despite all tuition fees having been paid. He said his brother repeatedly requested leniency, fearing that his semester would be wasted.

Following the incident, Lahore police reached the scene and collected initial evidence; however, no formal case was registered. Owais’s father, Ali Razaq, exercised his legal right under Section 174 of the CrPC and chose not to initiate criminal proceedings.

After completing the required legal formalities, the police handed over the body to the family, and Owais was later laid to rest in his hometown, Kamaliya.

University officials and legal advisers have confirmed that a seven-member inquiry committee has been formed to examine the incident. The probe will assess whether alleged harassment or other factors contributed to the tragedy.

Students from the university in Lahore had earlier staged protests against the university administration, demanding accountability and stricter safeguards to prevent similar incidents in the future.

According to initial reports, on December 19, Owais allegedly jumped from the third floor of the pharmacy building at the prvite university of Lahore. Fellow students rushed him to the university hospital, from where he was shifted to a general hospital due to critical injuries. He succumbed to his injuries later that evening, around 7:00 pm.

The university administration has yet to issue an official statement on the findings of the inquiry, citing the ongoing investigation.