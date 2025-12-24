Lahore student suicide: Class fellow confirms academic pressure

LAHORE: A Class fellow of Owais Sultan, a Lahore student who committed suicide from the fourth floor of a private university, has also confirmed academic pressure, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Earlier, the brother of the deceased Owais also claimed academic pressure and demanded investigation into the suicide matter.

According to reports, the incident occurred on 19 December at approximately 8:10 am. A fellow student Hamza claimed that the Owais Sultan was not allowed to enter the classroom by a teacher. After sitting outside the class for some time, he jumped from the fourth floor.

Classmate noted that Lahore student Owais Sultan had been visibly distressed in class on multiple occasions, and his attendance record was short.

Hamza further stated that he was under severe mental pressure due to being unable to sit for examinations and claimed that the university administration places additional pressure on students regarding fees and other matters.

Following the tragic death of the student, university officials and legal advisers confirmed that a seven-member inquiry committee has been formed to examine the incident. The probe will assess whether alleged harassment or other factors contributed to the tragedy.

Students from the university in Lahore had earlier staged protests against the university administration, demanding accountability and stricter safeguards to prevent similar incidents in the future.