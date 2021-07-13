Lahore TikToker arrested over displaying weapons

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Tuesday arrested a man in Lahore for posting pictures and videos on the highly popular video-sharing platform TikTok, ARY News reported.

The Lahore-based TikToker, Ajmal, had uploaded his video with weapons on TikTok app.

The suspect identified as Ajmal used to promote videos featuring weaponry and ammunition, said police.

Police have also seized illegal weapons, bullets from his possession and also registered a case against him over illegal possession of arms.

On July 22, the Islamabad police had arrested 11 men in a crackdown against elements involved in uploading pictures and videos displaying guns on social media platforms including TikTok.

The capital police have launched a vigorous campaign against people involved in displaying firearms on social media and creating fear, unrest and a sense of insecurity among the public.

According to the country’s gun laws, public display of weapons is an offense and carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.