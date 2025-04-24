web analytics
Lahore to Rawalpindi: Updated train ticket prices April 2025

LAHORE: For the passengers travelling on the busiest routes in Pakistan, that is between Lahore and Rawalpindi, Pakistan Railways has continued to facilitate them by providing convenient updated train ticket prices.

Numerous trains operate on this route, ensuring appropriate travel options for travellers. The main trains that commute between Lahore and Rawalpindi include:

  • Subak Raftar
  • Subak Kharam
  • Rawal Express
  • Islamabad Express
  • Awam Express
  • Khyber Mail
  • Jaffar Express
  • Green Line
  • Tezgam

These trains have different operation timings throughout the day, following the departures that start early in the morning and continue into the late night.

Updated Train Ticket Prices – April 2025

Pakistan Railways regulates ticket prices depending on fuel costs, making fare updates an important concern for passengers.

Here are the recent ticket prices for the seven main trains operating on the Lahore-Rawalpindi route:

Subak Raftar

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare
AC Lower / Standard 1450 1450
AC Business 1700 1700
Economy 1050 1000
Parlor Car 1900 1900


Islamabad Express

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare
AC Lower / Standard 1650 1650
AC Business 1850 1850
Economy 1000 1000
Parlor Car 2100 2100


Awam Express

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare
AC Lower / Standard NA NA
AC Business 1950 1950
Economy 1200 1150


Khyber Mail

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare
AC Lower / Standard NA NA
AC Business 2400 2400
AC Sleeper 2550 2550
Economy 1200 1150


Jaffar Express

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare
AC Lower / Standard 2050 2050
AC Business 3000 3000
AC Sleeper 3800 3800
Economy 1450 1400

Green Line

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare
AC Lower / Standard 3150 N/A
AC Business NA N/A
Economy 2050 2000
Parlor Car N/A 3450


Tezgam

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare
AC Lower / Standard 2050 2050
AC Business 3000 3000
AC Sleeper 3800 3800
Economy 1450 1400

Passengers can visit the nearest booking offices or book tickets online for the latest fare details.

