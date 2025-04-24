Lahore to Rawalpindi: Updated train ticket prices April 2025

LAHORE: For the passengers travelling on the busiest routes in Pakistan, that is between Lahore and Rawalpindi, Pakistan Railways has continued to facilitate them by providing convenient updated train ticket prices.
Numerous trains operate on this route, ensuring appropriate travel options for travellers. The main trains that commute between Lahore and Rawalpindi include:
- Subak Raftar
- Subak Kharam
- Rawal Express
- Islamabad Express
- Awam Express
- Khyber Mail
- Jaffar Express
- Green Line
- Tezgam
These trains have different operation timings throughout the day, following the departures that start early in the morning and continue into the late night.
Updated Train Ticket Prices – April 2025
Pakistan Railways regulates ticket prices depending on fuel costs, making fare updates an important concern for passengers.
Here are the recent ticket prices for the seven main trains operating on the Lahore-Rawalpindi route:
Subak Raftar
|Class
|Berth Fare
|Seat Fare
|AC Lower / Standard
|1450
|1450
|AC Business
|1700
|1700
|Economy
|1050
|1000
|Parlor Car
|1900
|1900
Islamabad Express
|Class
|Berth Fare
|Seat Fare
|AC Lower / Standard
|1650
|1650
|AC Business
|1850
|1850
|Economy
|1000
|1000
|Parlor Car
|2100
|2100
Awam Express
|Class
|Berth Fare
|Seat Fare
|AC Lower / Standard
|NA
|NA
|AC Business
|1950
|1950
|Economy
|1200
|1150
Khyber Mail
|Class
|Berth Fare
|Seat Fare
|AC Lower / Standard
|NA
|NA
|AC Business
|2400
|2400
|AC Sleeper
|2550
|2550
|Economy
|1200
|1150
Jaffar Express
|Class
|Berth Fare
|Seat Fare
|AC Lower / Standard
|2050
|2050
|AC Business
|3000
|3000
|AC Sleeper
|3800
|3800
|Economy
|1450
|1400
Green Line
|Class
|Berth Fare
|Seat Fare
|AC Lower / Standard
|3150
|N/A
|AC Business
|NA
|N/A
|Economy
|2050
|2000
|Parlor Car
|N/A
|3450
Tezgam
|Class
|Berth Fare
|Seat Fare
|AC Lower / Standard
|2050
|2050
|AC Business
|3000
|3000
|AC Sleeper
|3800
|3800
|Economy
|1450
|1400
Passengers can visit the nearest booking offices or book tickets online for the latest fare details.
Read More: PAA ‘okays’ construction of two new airports in Muzaffarabad, Sukkur
Earlier, The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) approved construction of two new airports in Muzaffarabad and Sukkur, ARY News reported citing sources.
According to sources, the PAA established a committee of officers tasked with acquiring land for the projects.