Lahore to Rawalpindi: Updated train ticket prices April 2025

LAHORE: For the passengers travelling on the busiest routes in Pakistan, that is between Lahore and Rawalpindi, Pakistan Railways has continued to facilitate them by providing convenient updated train ticket prices.

Numerous trains operate on this route, ensuring appropriate travel options for travellers. The main trains that commute between Lahore and Rawalpindi include:

Subak Raftar

Subak Kharam

Rawal Express

Islamabad Express

Awam Express

Khyber Mail

Jaffar Express

Green Line

Tezgam

These trains have different operation timings throughout the day, following the departures that start early in the morning and continue into the late night.

Updated Train Ticket Prices – April 2025

Pakistan Railways regulates ticket prices depending on fuel costs, making fare updates an important concern for passengers.

Here are the recent ticket prices for the seven main trains operating on the Lahore-Rawalpindi route:

Subak Raftar

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare AC Lower / Standard 1450 1450 AC Business 1700 1700 Economy 1050 1000 Parlor Car 1900 1900



Islamabad Express

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare AC Lower / Standard 1650 1650 AC Business 1850 1850 Economy 1000 1000 Parlor Car 2100 2100



Awam Express

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare AC Lower / Standard NA NA AC Business 1950 1950 Economy 1200 1150



Khyber Mail

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare AC Lower / Standard NA NA AC Business 2400 2400 AC Sleeper 2550 2550 Economy 1200 1150



Jaffar Express

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare AC Lower / Standard 2050 2050 AC Business 3000 3000 AC Sleeper 3800 3800 Economy 1450 1400

Green Line

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare AC Lower / Standard 3150 N/A AC Business NA N/A Economy 2050 2000 Parlor Car N/A 3450



Tezgam

Class Berth Fare Seat Fare AC Lower / Standard 2050 2050 AC Business 3000 3000 AC Sleeper 3800 3800 Economy 1450 1400

Passengers can visit the nearest booking offices or book tickets online for the latest fare details.

