Lahore: Two policemen martyred in gunfight with dacoits

LAHORE: Two policemen were martyred in a gunfight with dacoits that took place in Manga Mandi at the locality of Shamke Bhattian on Monday, ARY News reported.

Police told the media that armed dacoits were looting citizens in Shamke Bhattian when the policemen rushed there. After seeing the policemen, the dacoits opened fire at ASI Muhammad Asim and Constable Muhammad Shahid.

ASI Muhammad Asim was martyred on the spot following the firing of the dacoits, whereas, constable Muhammad Shahid succumbed to his wounds while receiving treatment at the hospital.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar immediately reached the crime scene. The CCPO Lahore directed the authorities to immediately arrest the dacoits.

Earlier in November, at least seven policemen including a district superintendent of police (DSP) and two station head officers (SHOs) were martyred as bandits attacked a police camp located in katcha area of Ghotki, Sindh.

According to police, bandits had attacked a police picket in Rawanti, a katcha area of Ghotki with rocket launchers. In the gun battle, seven cops embraced martyrdom including DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto and two SHOs.

The dacoits had also held 20 policemen hostage in the camp and took control of 10 police vehicles.

