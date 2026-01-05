Lahore: University forms committee to probe student suicide attempt

LAHORE: The University of Lahore has formed an eight-member inquiry committee following a reported suicide attempt by a female student named Fatima, ARY News reported.

According to the university administration, retired Dean of the Faculty of Law, Muhammad Bilal Khan, will head the committee. The notification has been officially issued.

Other members of the committee include Dr. Mughis, Dr. Ahmad Bilal, Farukh Hafeez, Dr. Ayesha Mahmood, Ali Aslam, Muhammad Amir, and Ismahan Ramzan. Notably, Muhammad Amir and Ismahan Ramzan are classmates of the student who attempted suicide.

The committee has been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and submitting a detailed report once the inquiry is completed.

Meanwhile, the student remains in critical condition at a hospital. Authorities stated that the 24-year-old, identified as Fatima, was brought to the emergency department at 12:17 pm.

Based on initial information, the incident is being treated as an attempted suicide. Lahore, hospital officials confirmed that Fatima sustained fractures to her legs, arms, and ribs, along with a severe head injury, after jumping from the fourth floor of the university building.

Officials said that once her condition stabilizes, she will be shifted to the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences, Lahore, for further treatment. The hospital further confirmed that the student is currently on a ventilator, with a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of 6T/15 recorded.

Fatima, a first-semester pharmacy student, was immediately moved to the ICU of a private hospital affiliated with the university. Sources noted that she jumped from the same location where another student had previously attempted suicide.

According to university sources, Fatima’s brother had dropped her at the campus earlier in the morning. Following the incident, the private university administration has locked all entrances and issued a notice suspending university operations indefinitely.