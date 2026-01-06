More details emerge in University of Lahore student suicide attempt case

LAHORE: Police have shared further details regarding the incident involving a female student’s suicide attempt at the University of Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police, the student sustained serious injuries after falling from an upper floor of a university building. This is the second such incident reported at the University of Lahore within the past 15 days. Last month, a male student, Owais Sultan, also died in a similar incident at the same institution.

Police investigations revealed that the female student arrived at the university at 7:58 am but did not attend her class. Investigators said she remained on a phone call for approximately 27 minutes before jumping from the building at around 8:30 am.

Police further stated that the student had deleted her last call record prior to the incident.

Her brothers informed investigators that they had purchased her a new mobile phone a day earlier because her phone was malfunctioning.

According to police, the student had recently appeared in a university test and scored 18 out of 35 marks. Investigators said she had expressed dissatisfaction with her results to her parents and brothers.

Police said further investigation is underway and the final cause of the incident will be determined after completion of all inquiries. Detailed statements from both brothers are currently being recorded.

Earlier, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran said that serious questions are being raised following the incident. Speaking to ARY News, he confirmed that police have questioned the injured student’s classmates as well as the university administration.

He added that no evidence has emerged so far suggesting pressure related to attendance or any administrative issue from the University of Lahore.

According to the DIG, investigations involving the student’s classmates in Lahore have also indicated that there was no apparent administrative problem at the university linked to the incident. He said it is possible that the student may have been facing some form of domestic or personal stress.

DIG Faisal Kamran confirmed that the student’s legs have been severely injured in the incident in Lahore. He added that further facts are expected to emerge after analysis of the student’s mobile phone and call detail records (CDRs).