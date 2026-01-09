Police clear boy arrested in University of Lahore student suicide attempt: Sources

LAHORE: Police have released the boy who was arrested in connection with the suicide attempt of a female student at the University of Lahore, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the boy was cleared after his statement was recorded during the investigation. Nawab Town Police confirmed that no responsibility, negligence, or involvement of the boy was established in the incident.

Police said the incident was of a personal nature and no evidence of involvement of any other individual was found. No case has been registered against anyone so far.

Police are collecting call data records and other evidence to determine the causes of the incident. A detailed statement of the affected student will be recorded once her condition improves.

On January 07, 2026, police arrested a young boy in connection with the case.

The suspect, identified as Ahmed Bilal, was arrested from Narang Mandi in Sheikhupura district, which is also the hometown of the girl.

According to police, the University of Lahore’s student wanted to marry Ahmed Bilal of her own choice in Narang Mandi, but her family was opposed to the marriage. Her parents were reportedly insisting that she continue her studies instead.

Police sources said the student became distressed after her family refused to consent to the marriage, which led her to attempt suicide.

Investigators revealed that Fatima’s last phone call before the incident was made to Ahmed Bilal. After the call, she deleted his contact number from her phone.

Police further said that statements from the student’s family have been recorded as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the student remains under medical treatment at a hospital and has regained consciousness.

According to police, the student sustained serious injuries after falling from an upper floor of a university building. This is the second such incident reported at the University of Lahore within the past 15 days. Last month, a male student, Owais Sultan, also died in a similar incident at the same institution.

Police investigations revealed that the female student arrived at the university at 7:58 am but did not attend her class. Investigators said she remained on a phone call for approximately 27 minutes before jumping from the building at around 8:30 am.

Police further stated that the student had deleted her last call record before the incident.

Her brothers informed investigators that they had purchased her a new mobile phone a day earlier because her phone was malfunctioning.