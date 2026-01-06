CCTV: Moment Lahore university student jumps from second floor

LAHORE: Grim CCTV footage has surfaced showing a female student attempting suicide by jumping from the second floor of the University of Lahore (UOL), ARY News reported.



DISTURBING VIDEO/CONTENT AHEAD- VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

The CCTV footage clearly shows the female student, a 24-year-old D-Pharmacy student identified as Fatima, jumping from the second floor of the university building.

Fatima was immediately transported to a hospital in critical condition. She sustained fractures to her legs, arms, and ribs, and suffered a severe head injury.

Hospital officials stated that once her condition stabilizes, she will be transferred to the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences for specialized treatment.

The hospital administration confirmed she is currently on a ventilator with a GCS (Glasgow Coma Scale) score of 6T/15.

A first-semester student, Fatima was initially rushed to the ICU of a private hospital affiliated with the university. According to sources, she jumped from the same location where another student had previously attempted suicide.

Sources also noted that Fatima’s brother had dropped her off at the university that morning.

In the wake of the incident, the university administration locked all entrances and issued a notice suspending university operations indefinitely.

This follows a similar tragedy last month, where another student, Owais Sultan, died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of the same building.

The University of Lahore has formed an eight-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident. The committee is headed by the retired Dean of the Faculty of Law, Muhammad Bilal Khan.

Other members include Dr. Mughis, Dr. Ahmad Bilal, Farukh Hafeez, Dr. Ayesha Mahmood, and Ali Aslam. Notably, the committee also includes two of the student’s classmates, Muhammad Amir and Ismahan Ramzan.

The committee has been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation and submitting a detailed report upon completion.