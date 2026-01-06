Lahore: No evidence of university pressure in student suicide attempt, police say

LAHORE: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Faisal Kamran has said that serious questions are being raised after two suicide attempts were reported at the University of Lahore within the past 15 days.

Speaking to ARY News in Lahore, DIG Faisal Kamran said police in Lahore have questioned the injured student’s classmates as well as the university administration as part of the ongoing investigation. He added that no evidence has emerged so far suggesting pressure related to attendance or any administrative issue from the University of Lahore.

According to the DIG, investigations involving the student’s classmates in Lahore have also indicated that there was no apparent administrative problem at the university linked to the incident. He said it is possible that the student may have been facing some form of domestic or personal stress.

DIG Faisal Kamran confirmed that the student’s legs have been severely injured in the incident in Lahore. He added that further facts are expected to emerge after analysis of the student’s mobile phone and call detail records (CDRs).

He also revealed that police in Lahore have obtained five different CCTV footages from the university, which show the student jumping. The footage is currently being reviewed as part of the investigation.

Emphasising preventive measures, the DIG said that if any student is suffering from mental stress, it is the responsibility of the university administration to take notice and provide timely support. He further advised universities in Lahore to ensure the presence of staff near CCTV-monitored areas to improve supervision and help prevent such incidents.

Police investigations into the case in Lahore are ongoing.

Lahore: University forms committee to probe student suicide attempt

Meanwhile, the University of Lahore has formed an eight-member inquiry committee following a reported suicide attempt by a female student named Fatima.

According to the university administration, retired Dean of the Faculty of Law, Muhammad Bilal Khan, will head the committee. The notification has been officially issued.

Other members of the committee include Dr. Mughis, Dr. Ahmad Bilal, Farukh Hafeez, Dr. Ayesha Mahmood, Ali Aslam, Muhammad Amir, and Ismahan Ramzan. Notably, Muhammad Amir and Ismahan Ramzan are classmates of the student who attempted suicide.

The committee has been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and submitting a detailed report once the inquiry is completed.