Heavy rain hits Lahore; commissioner orders emergency measures

Lahore weather turned pleasant on Wednesday as various parts of the city received rainfall, ARY News reported.

As per details, various parts of the city including Muslim Town, Garden Town, Ichhra, Wahdat Road, Rehmanpura, Iqbal Town, Shadman, and Shah Jamal experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, promoting authorities to declared emergency to deal with any eventuality.

Lahore Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood directed all concerned departments to immediately mobilize field teams. He instructed WASA, LDA, CBD, traffic police, and district administration to actively monitor the situation and ensure rapid drainage at key water accumulation points.

Commissioner Zaid stressed the need for swift clearance of choked drains during rainfall and ordered assistant commissioners in all tehsils to remain vigilant and oversee operations.

He also advised Lahore citizens to stay away from electric poles and report emergencies without delay.

All disposal stations across the city have been ordered to operate at full capacity, while emergency teams are being reinforced for quick response.

The commissioner emphasized that water drainage must be ensured, particularly in low-lying areas and on major roads, to prevent urban flooding.

The city administration is on high alert, with continuous monitoring underway to mitigate disruption caused by the downpour.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, more showers are expected over the next 24 hours.