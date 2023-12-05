20.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Lahore woman beaten up in broad daylight by ‘influential man’

LAHORE: A woman in Lahore’s Kahna Town was brutally beaten up in broad daylight by influential men for stopping them from harassing her daughter, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident – CCTV footage of which is available with ARY News – took place in Sadhoke village within the limits of Lahore’s Kahna Town.

The disturbing footage shows an ‘influential man’ beating up the woman, who according to the police, was stopping them from harassing her daughter. In the footage, the passersby can be seen intervening, but to no avail.

The woman suffered injuries on her head and hand due to brutal violence.

Meanwhile, the police have not registered a first information report (FIR) against the suspect despite filing of application in Kahna Police Station.

