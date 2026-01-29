Lahore woman’s body recovered from sewer, search underway for minor baby

LAHORE: Rescue teams have recovered body of a woman who fell into an open manhole with her minor baby in Lahore’s Bhatti Gate area, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing the DIG operations.

According to DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, the body of the woman who fell into the sewer has been recovered. He said the body of 24-year-old Sadia was found from a sewer line on Outfall Road.

The DIG added that the search operation for Sadia’s 10-month-old daughter, Rida, is still underway.

DIG Faisal Kamran further stated that a high-level committee has been constituted to investigate the incident, and a formal notification regarding the committee has already been issued.

He said the body had been swept away due to strong water flow in the sewer line. Mr. Kamran said all the departments are working in coordination.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the relevant officers have been suspended with immediate effect. Acting on the chief minister’s instructions, the project director responsible for negligence has been suspended.

Secretary Housing has issued suspension orders for Project Director Zahid Abbas, while Director Tipu Shabbir Hussain has also been suspended on charges of negligence and incompetence, according to a spokesperson for the Punjab Housing Department.