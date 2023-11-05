Pakistan’s largest zoo closed

LAHORE: The Lahore Zoo will remain closed to public for three months from Nov 7 for its revamp and uplift, it emerged Saturday.

The zoo will remain closed till January 31.

The Punjab government is showing keen interest in the uplift of Lahore Zoo and Zoo Safari. On the directions of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, many facilities and new animals will be introduced both at the zoo and safari.

Civil works and other uplifting of the zoo will be carried out during the closure. Both the projects will be completed in two years.

CM Mohsin Naqvi, while issu­ing directions for introducing e-ticketing system in zoo and Safari Park, said these two recreational places would be upgraded to international standards.

During the closure, the animals from Lahore zoo will be shifted to Jallo Forest Safari Park and Changa Manga.

The Lahore zoo is currently home to over 1,300 animals, including many endangered species.

The project is expected to attract more visitors to the zoo and help to raise awareness about animal conservation.