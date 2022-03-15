Lahore zoo: Woman dies after being struck by falling tree

LAHORE: A woman lost her life after being struck by a falling tree in Lahore Zoo on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, the incident happened with a family from Azad Kashmir who came to the provincial capital of Punjab and was visiting Lahore Zoo.

The woman who died in the accident has been identified as Sobia. The family is said to be from Nikail sector of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, the woman and her family were resting under a tree after a leisurely stroll when a branch of the tree fell off.

At the time of the accident, the woman had a three-year-old girl in her lap who miraculously survived.

Talking to the media, the woman’s father-in-law said that the management of the Lahore zoo did not cooperate, they had come for a walk and were taking the body away.

According to rescue sources, the woman’s husband has been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

