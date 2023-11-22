Lahore’s air quality remains unhealthy

The air quality in Lahore remained unhealthy despite the steps being taken by the caretaker Punjab government.

Lahore is now ranked the World’s fourth most-polluted due to unhealthy air quality.

According to the Air Quality Index (AQI), different parts of Lahore recorded unhealthy air quality.

The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the city recorded an AQI of 270 on Wednesday morning, while the Cantonment area recorded 265 AQI.

The AQI at Mall Road was recorded at 372 in the morning.

The provincial government has also made wearing face masks mandatory in the 10 affected districts due to smog.

According to health experts, the masses are advised to exercise precautionary measures and use face masks amid smog threat.

At least 12,000 people fell sick due to toxic smog.

According to the Punjab Health Department (PHD) sources, more than 3,347 patients were admitted to General Hospital, 2,487 to Jinnah Hospital, 2,876 to Mayo Hospital, 5,187 to Services Hospital and 1,859 to Sir Gangaram Hospital emergencies.