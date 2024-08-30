Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium set to get a new name

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sold the naming rights of the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to a Punjab-based bank for a whopping Rs1 billion, it emerged today.

The five-year contract marks a substantial increase from the previous deal secured for the National Stadium Karachi, which was worth Rs450 million.

The bank’s name will soon replace the current name of the stadium,

This step follows a global trend of renaming sports stadiums after sponsors, a practice commonly seen in Australia and England.

The contract for the National Bank Stadium in Karachi is set to conclude in 2027.

Currently, the PCB is upgrading three venues – Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, and Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi – in preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy.

The board plans to pursue similar sponsorship deals for additional stadiums in the future