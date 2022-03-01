Lahore’s hospitals filled with unidentified dead bodies

Lahore: Two of the biggest hospitals in the provincial capital of Punjab have been filled with unidentified dead bodies, ARY News reported.

According to details, morgues of MAYO and Jinnah hospitals of Lahore have been filled with several unidentified bodies. Several bodies have been in the morgue for over a month now, due to the Police’s inattention, ARY News reported.

According to hospital sources, MAYO and Jinnah hospitals combined have 31 unidentified dead bodies in their morgues. The morgue at the MAYO hospital has 20 bodies while Jinnah has 11.

Dead bodies are buried after the identification, but due to police’s inattention, the bodies have been in the morgues for over a month.

