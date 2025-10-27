Lahore's water turns toxic: Groundwater declines, contamination threatens diseases

LAHORE: The most basic necessity of life, water, has become the biggest problem for Lahorites.

Owing to less water supply by the Water and Sanitation Agency of Lahore (WASA), the people’s dependency on the underground water source is on the rise.

Almost every house is compelled to drill a borehole (or boring). However, the further lowering of the water level means this source of water has become a health hazard.

According to a study conducted back in 2018, the underground water level was at 130 feet, which has further dropped to 164 feet now. As per the experts, the water level is going deeper annually by 2.61 feet.

The citizens of Lahore drill boreholes to get water, but after some time, they get closed. Owing to this, they have to drill once again, going deeper into the ground and spending more money.

However, the most drastic aspect is that the underground water has become toxic for the citizens.

The experts said that as the water level goes deeper, the poisonous substances will increase in it. The water level in Sindh and Punjab has dropped significantly below the standard set by the World Health Organization (WHO) for protected underground water.

The medical experts said that this water is so toxic for human health that its use in food and drinking may cause various types of cancers, skin diseases, and diabetes.

The Lahorites said that the borehole water is unfit for use in food and drinking, except for cleaning clothes and bathing. On the other hand, they use drinking water after buying it from filter plants.

However, the water filtration plants also get the borehole water for filtration to be sold to the citizens. If underground water runs out, where will the filtration plants get the water?

Ever-increasing population in Lahore and solid construction in the city, which stops water from draining underground, are stated to be the major causes of the problem by the administration.

This is why the city around the River Ravi is getting thirsty day by day.