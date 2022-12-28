Actor Laiba Khan wins social media

The latest pictures posted by showbiz starlet Laiba Khan are going viral across various social media platforms.

The ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ actor, Tuesday, treated her millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application with the latest picture gallery of herself on the feed.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The celebrity added the lyrics of Kaifi Khalil’s chartbuster, ‘Kahani Suno’ in the caption of the three-picture gallery on the gram which sees Khan in a teal and yellow outfit at what seems like the location of her serial shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan 🇵🇰 (@laibaakhanofficial)

The Insta fam of the celebrity showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral pictures.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem serves wedding style inspo: See pictures

It should be mentioned here that Khan is quite active across her social media handles with a huge fanbase. She often shares pictures from her modelling shoots and dramas BTS on the feed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan 🇵🇰 (@laibaakhanofficial)

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Laiba Khan is currently being seen in the new play ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ headlined by Fatima Effendi, Arez Ahmed and Inayat Khan. She essays the character of the sister of the protagonist, Hadia (Effendi) – in the drama.

The serial – written by Sadia Akhter and directed by Saqib Zafar Khan – targets the burning question of society “Is Marriage The Solution For Every Problem?” ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’ airs daily at 7 pm only on ARY Digital.

Comments