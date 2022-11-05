Laiba Khan wins hearts with latest pictures

Actor and “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi” star Laiba Khan took to the social media application Instagram for sharing her latest picture that is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Laiba Khan’s viral pictures showed her in a blue dress. She used poetry as the photo album’s caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan 🇵🇰 (@laibaakhanofficial)

“Khwab unn aankhion ne jo dekha tha kabhi…Waada harjayi ka hua pura naheen,” the lines read.

Thousands of Instagram users liked the compliments. They praised and showed their love toward her with their comments.

With over a million Instagram, she is one of the most followed celebrities in the country on the application. The pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours are a hit among users.

Related – “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi” actor Laiba Khan enjoys trip to Turkey

Here are some of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan 🇵🇰 (@laibaakhanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan 🇵🇰 (@laibaakhanofficial)

On the professional front, Laiba Khan is playing the role of Nida in the ongoing superhit drama “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi“, which tells the story of Shamsher (Danish Taimoor), son of a business tycoon, who falls in love and forcibly marries Mehak, a girl from a middle-class background.

Things take an ugly turn for the latter when she does not return his love. However, they ended up having feelings for each other.

Laiba Khan plays Nida, the younger sister of Mehak. She marries Ahsan (Hammad Shoaib), who is Mehak’s ex-fiance. However, their relationship is spiralling with each episode.

“Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi” airs every Wednesday at 8PM PST on ARY Digital.

Comments