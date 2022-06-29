Actor Laiba Khan’s latest pictures go viral

Rising showbiz actor, Laiba Khan shared a new set of pictures on the social media application Instagram which have gone viral.

The ‘Angna’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Monday, and shared a bunch of pictures which went viral across social media platforms. “Mai tennu phir Milangi, (I’ll meet you again)” read the caption on the four-picture gallery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan (@laibaakhanofficial)

Khan can be seen in an all-black outfit in the viral pictures, that she flaunted with pearl-studded choker and danglers and pink-hued makeup.

The picture gallery received thousands of likes and admiring comments from her Instagram followers.

Khan is quite active across her social media handles with millions of followers. She often shares pictures from her modelling shoots and dramas’ BTS on the feed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan (@laibaakhanofficial)

On the acting front, Khan played the pivotal character of Nayab in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Angna’ alongside a stellar cast including Javed Sheikh, Atiqa Odho, Areeba Habib, Rabab Hashim, Ali Abbas, Azfar Rehman, Rubina Ashraf, Gul-e-Rana, and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan (@laibaakhanofficial)

She is currently being seen in the trending serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ starring Danish Taimoor and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem in lead roles. Khan essays Nida – sister of the protagonist, Mehak – in the play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan (@laibaakhanofficial)

Comments