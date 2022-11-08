Actor Laila Wasti drops new reel from drama set

Senior actor Laila Wasti has shared a new reel on her social media from the sets of her recent drama.

On Tuesday morning, the ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ actor posted a new reel on her account on the photo and video sharing application. The mirror selfie snippet recorded on the shoot of her new project was captioned with “Wide awake.”

The short clip of the veteran actor dressed in a salmon pink and gold traditional ensemble was loved by her thousands of fans on the gram. One of her followers also dubbed Wasti as an ‘ageless beauty’.

The veteran actor, who started her career in dramas at a very young, took a decade-long sabbatical from acting. During that time period, Wasti was also diagnosed with Leukemia – blood cancer – and survived after a painful treatment of years.

In an earlier interview, Wasti recalled being told by doctors that she has 48 hours to live as her blood count dropped to dangerously low levels for some reason.

Sharing her traumatizing experience with the ailment, Wasti noted that her husband was a blessing and an angel, who took care of her like a flower.

On the work front, Laila Wasti is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s trending serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ starring Danish Taimoor and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem in lead roles. She essays the pivotal character of Naheed – mother of the protagonist, Mehak – in the play.

