Laila Zuberi turned down film offer from Raj Kapoor for THIS reason

Veteran TV actor Laila Zuberi disclosed that she was offered a film by great Bollywood filmmaker Raj Kapoor but she turned it down.

During her recent outing on a private news channel’s talk show, Laila Zuberi, who was considered to be one of the most popular TV actors of Pakistan in the 1980s and ’90s, revealed that she met the late Raj Kapoor while attending the Sharjah Cup as a guest when he offered him a project but she turned it down due to her commitment to work for the country.

“Raj Kapoor offered me to work in his film when we met during the Sharjah Cup,” she said.

The veteran also shared that the legendary filmmaker got her autograph on their pictures. “He said that they screen our dramas at their academy in Pune to teach students there,” recalled the ‘Bewafa’ actor.

When asked for the reason behind rejecting his offer, Zuberi shared, “It was a very proud moment for me but I wanted to work for Pakistan only.”

Notably, Raj Kapoor is considered one of the most influential actors and filmmakers of Bollywood, and is often regarded as ‘The Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema’.