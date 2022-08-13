Laiquatpur: 13 dead, 5 injured after truck crushed passenger coach

Liaquatpur: At least 13 people have been reported dead after a loaded truck fell over and crushed a passenger bus, ARY News reported.

According to details, a loaded truck fell over a bus near the Fairoza bus stop in Liaquatpur. A total of 18 people were travelling on the bus that was crushed by the truck.

Rescue officials have reported 13 deaths while the other 5 have been transferred to a nearby Rural Health Center for treatment.

