Lakki Marwat attack: Martyred soldiers laid to rest with full military honours

Funeral prayers of three Pakistani soldiers – martyred while fighting terrorists in Lakki Marwat – were offered at their respected hometowns, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Naib Subedar Taj Mir, 40, a resident of Nowshera district; Havaldar Zakir Ahmed, 38, a resident of Abbottabad district; and Sepoy Abid Hussain, 29, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan district were laid to rest with full military honours.

A large number of serving, retired military and civil officials attended the funeral prayers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Security forces conducted a successful operation and killed seven terrorists in the vicinity of the Lakki Marwat police station.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces, while fighting gallantly, repulsed three attacks by terrorists on different locations in the Lakki Marwat district.

A motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself near the security forces post in Lakki Marwat followed by a fierce fire exchange between the security personnel and terrorists.

The troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which four terrorists were killed.

In two other encounters with terrorists in the Amir Kalam and Tajbi Khel areas of Lakki Marwat, three more terrorists including a terrorist commander Musa Khan were eliminated.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the seven killed terrorists.

