Lakki Marwat cops repulse terrorist attack, two killed

LAKKI MARWAT: Police foiled a terrorist attack on police checkpost in Lakki Marwat, killing two terrorists in retaliatory fire, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, terrorists attacked the Shah Tora Takhti Khel checkpost in Lakki Marwat. The police force responded strongly and killed two terrorists in retaliatory fire.

According to police, modern foreign-made weapons were recovered from the militants, including an M4 rifle and a 9mm pistol.

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa praised the swift response by police personnel, commending their bravery and announcing rewards for the officers involved.

He reiterated that KP Police morale remains high in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Earlier in October, a policeman was martyred in an attack carried out by terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to police officials, the terrorists attacked the police camp near the toll plaza DI Khan.

A police spokesperson said that the exchange of fire continued for several hours followed by explosion sounds. At the time of the attack, 15 to 20 personnel were inside the police camp, the spokesperson added.