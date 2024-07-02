Robbers break into ATM, flee with cash in Lakki Marwat

Robbers broke into an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank at Peshawar-Karachi Indus Highway and fled with the cash, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing police.

According to police, the shrewd suspects broke open part of the ATM installed outside a gate of a cement factory in Lakki Marwat and fled with the cash.

The exact amount of the looted cash from the ATM remains unknown. The police have launched investigation into the matter.

Earlier, unidentified men hacked the system of an automated teller machine (ATM) at a bank in Peshawar to withdraw an amount of over Rs 3.3 million.

According to details, the accused used a laptop to hack the system of the ATM and withdrew an amount of Rs 33,40,000 from it. “They successfully fled after skimming ATM machine at a Peshawar bank,” the police said.

The manager of the bank while commenting on the entire episode said that although a private security guard was posted at the bank, however, he was sleeping when the incident occurred.