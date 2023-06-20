33.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Advertisement -

Lakki Marwat Oil & Gas Field project completed

Laiq Ur Rehman
By Laiq Ur Rehman
|

TOP NEWS

Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq Ur Rehman
Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

LAKKI MARWAT: Good news for Pakistan from the energy sector as Lakki Marwat Oil and Gas Field project has been completed within a year, ARY News reported on Tuesday. 

The discovery of oil and gas deposits in Lakki Marwat was hailed as a historic development by Pakistan.

Lakki Marwat Oil and Gas Field is capable of producing 1000 barrels of oil per day and will add about 1.3 million cubic feet of gas to the national grid. Pakistan Army provided full security in the completion of the project and made it successful.

The supply of gas from the Lakki Marwat gas field will be fed into Sui Northern’s transmission system.

Read more: Gas supply from Wali gas field connected with SNGPL network

About 1.3 million cubic feet of gas from this field will be added to the national grid. By the end of FY 2023-2024, savings on full production will exceed USD 176 million.

Completion of the energy project within 12 months is proof that Pakistan Army is working day and night to establish peace in the region.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.