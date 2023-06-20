Lakki Marwat Oil & Gas Field project completed

LAKKI MARWAT: Good news for Pakistan from the energy sector as Lakki Marwat Oil and Gas Field project has been completed within a year, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The discovery of oil and gas deposits in Lakki Marwat was hailed as a historic development by Pakistan.

Lakki Marwat Oil and Gas Field is capable of producing 1000 barrels of oil per day and will add about 1.3 million cubic feet of gas to the national grid. Pakistan Army provided full security in the completion of the project and made it successful.

The supply of gas from the Lakki Marwat gas field will be fed into Sui Northern’s transmission system.

