Lakki Marwat: Security forces neutralize six terrorists; One civilian dead, 19 Injured

LAKKI MARWAT: Six terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces following an attack in the Takhti Khail area, within the jurisdiction of the Saraye Norang Police Station in Lakki Marwat, ARY News reported.

According to Ishaq Khan, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Bannu Hospital, one individual was killed in the attack, while 19 others sustained injuries.

The injured include three police personnel, five children, and one woman, the police stated.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan confirmed that six terrorists were killed during the successful retaliatory action.

He further noted that the operation is ongoing, with both Bannu and Lakki Marwat police forces participating in the clearance efforts.

The Local Peace Committee stated that six of the wounded individuals are in critical condition and have been transferred to Bannu Hospital for specialized care.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the terrorist attack in Takhti Khail and expressed deep grief over the death of the civilian.

The Minister prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and lauded the police for their decisive action.

Praising the professional capabilities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police, Naqvi stated that their timely response successfully foiled the terrorists’ designs.

He paid rich tribute to the personnel involved for their bravery and exemplary performance.

Earlier in the day, the most-wanted militant commander has been killed during a joint operation by the counter-terrorism department (CTD) and police in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to police, the operation was carried out near the Wanda Amir area against Fitna al Khawarij.

The suspect, identified as Barkatullah, alias Barkati and Abu Zar, was described as a highly wanted militant commander was neutralised in a joint operation.

According to police, the slain terrorist had been using multiple aliases and was involved with, or provided support to, several militant groups operating in the region.

Police officials stated that Barkatullah was wanted in more than 10 criminal cases, including attacks on security forces. Police added that volunteers from local peace committees took part in the operation alongside law enforcement personnel.

Police have also seized weapons used by the suspect recovered from the scene; other suspected militants managed to escape by taking advantage of the area’s difficult terrain.

Two Khawarij, including a wanted terrorist neutralised in DI Khan: ISPR

Pakistani security forces have eliminated two Indian sponsored Khawarij, including a highly wanted figure, Dilawar, during an intelligence-based operation in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the ISPR, the operation was carried out after receiving intelligence information about the presence of militants in the area.

One of those killed was identified as Dilawar, a high-value target for whom the government had announced a reward of Rs. 4 million. The Khawarij Dilawar was linked to multiple attacks on security forces as well as the killing of civilians.

Security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the militants during the operation.

ISPR added that a follow-up clearance operation was underway in the area to eliminate any remaining militants. In its statement, ISPR stated that security forces remained committed to eliminating militancy from the country.