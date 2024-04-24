Six killed in celebratory fire at Lakki Marwat wedding

LAKKI MARWAT: In a tragic incident, six persons were killed and several were injured in celebratory fire at a wedding ceremony in Lakki Marwat, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident was reported in village Akri Khanzada Khail, Lakki Marwat, where six people lost their lives in a celebratory fire at a wedding function.

On information, police reached the spot and started investigation after shifting the dead and the injured to hospital for post-mortem.

In a similar incident, a six-day-old baby girl was killed during a celebratory fire at an event organized over her birth in Sindh’s Sujawal district.

According to police, the incident took place in the native village of Sujawal district.

The newborn baby girl was killed after her uncle opened fire to express his joy at a function held in Sujawal village over the birth of her niece, said police.