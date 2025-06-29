Lakki Marwat: Three including Peace Committee president killed in terrorists firing

LAKKI MARWAT: Three people, including a Peace Committee president, were killed in a terrorist shooting incident in Lakki Marwat, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting police.

As per details, the firing incident was reported in the jurisdiction of Dadiwala police station.

Among the deceased was Dastagir, president of the Shahab Khel Peace Committee, along with two others identified as Salahuddin and Farman.

Following the attack, the bodies were shifted to a local hospital.

Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation, and a search operation is underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

On April 23, 2025, terrorists attacked a wildlife park building near Karam Bridge in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to police officials, the explosion, triggered by an improvised explosive device planted by the assailants a day earlier, damaged the office building of the wildlife park.

Furniture and other valuable items inside the office were also destroyed in the blast, according to police officials.