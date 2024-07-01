web analytics
Lakki Marwat: Three labourers shot dead

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAKKI MARWAT: In a tragic incident, three labourers were shot dead by unknown armed men in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting police.

As per details, the labourers were targeted near Gorkha Shah Hussain in Lakki Marwat. The deceased were identified as Farooq, Naqeeb and Saleh Khan.

The bodies were moved to the hospital by the police and rescue teams. Further details were awaited.

Read more: Gunmen kill six labourers in Turbat attack in Balochistan

Earlier, at least 14 passengers had been offloaded from buses and shot dead on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan’s Ormara town.

According to Levies sources, 15-20 unidentified armed men had intercepted five coaches travelling between Karachi and Gwadar near the Buzi Top area.

The assailants had checked the identity cards of passengers and offloaded 16 of them. They then had opened fire, killing 14 of the offloaded passengers as two managed to escape from the scene

