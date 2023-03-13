Lakki Marwat wedding becomes blessing for the needy

Weddings are lavish affairs with people spending their savings to make the event special.

The main expenses are on food, makeup and bridal clothes. People bargain with tailors, beauticians and tailor to make the price according to the budget.

لکی مروت: سرائے نورنگ میں شادی کی انوکھی تقریب#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/FqDpVlPqZS — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 9, 2023

But the valima reception of brothers Waqas Khan and Shamoon Khan in Sarai Naurang tehsil in Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made people happy and surprised.

Their family distributed 600 food packages among the underprivileged families on the event instead of spending money on unnecessary expenses.

Their uncle Azizullah said the family celebrated the wedding with underprivileged people.

Masses welcomed their gestures by saying the family set an example for others. The guests said they spread happiness when the country is gripped by inflation.

