Lakshya, Sahher Bambba lead Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Netflix’s series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ reportedly stars young actors Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, in the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan.

As reported by Indian media, star kid Aryan Khan’s debut series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, announced by streaming giant Netflix earlier this week, stars two up-and-coming actors, Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, in the lead, along with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others.

While the details about the much-anticipated first project of Aryan have been kept largely under the wraps, it has been confirmed by the B-Town insiders that the two actors essay the lead roles in the show.

Lakshya, who made his way from TV to films, was previously roped in to lead Karan Johar’s ‘Dostana 2’, with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, but the title got shelved. The filmmaker then cast him in ‘Bedhadak’, the debut of Bollywood star kid Shanaya Kapoor (daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor), but that was put on a backburner as well before he eventually made his cinema debut in the gory actioner ‘Kill’, co-starring Raghav Juyal.

On the other hand, Bambba made her Bollywood debut in ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ (2019), co-starring Sunny Deol’s son Karan. She has also featured in a few web shows and music videos.

According to the details for ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, it is a cheeky satire, set against the backdrop of the Indian film industry. Besides the lead actors, the show is expected to feature big names like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol and Mona Singh among others.

Some reports also suggest that King Khan also has a cameo in his firstborn’s debut project, however, it has not been confirmed as yet.

‘The BA***DS of Bollywood’, produced by SRK and wife Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and co-written by Aryan with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, is set to stream on Netflix sometime this year.