Lana Del Rey breaks silence on plastic surgery speculations

American singer Lana Del Rey has shut down the speculations that she underwent a plastic surgery, however, the 11-time Grammy-nominee confessed to getting a non-surgical cosmetic procedure to change her nose.

In a recent social media interaction with her fans, Lana Del Rey, 40, got honest about her surgical and non-surgical beauty and cosmetic treatments, affirming that she has never been under the knife, but got fillers, i.e. non-surgical rhinoplasty, to temporarily fix her nose shape.

As a fan reminisced about her ‘Lizzy Grant’ days, around the release of her EP ‘Kill Kill’, the person remarked that Del Rey’s ‘natural nose was perfect’, to which she clarified that its still the same, minus some dermal fillers on the bridge.

“To you and dear readers, still never even been under the knife or anesthesia in my life,” wrote the ‘Summertime Sadness’ singer, tagging the person. “For the 15th year in a row!”

However, she shared that she got fillers, to ‘build up the bridge of the nose’ for it to ‘look tall’ with ‘no bumps’.

Del Rey seemingly referred to the non-surgical rhinoplasty, also known as ‘liquid nose job’, which is a non-invasive procedure and solely uses needles and dermal fillers to temporarily change the shape of your nose.