Lana Del Rey quits social media to focus on her ‘other jobs’

Singer Lana Del Rey has quit social media to focus on other jobs that require her to maintain heightened privacy, reported Rolling Stone magazine.

The Born to Die singer posted a two-minute video on her Instagram on Saturday announcing the hiatus, saying that she will be deactivating her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Sunday.

“Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts. That is simply because I have so many other interests, and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency,” she explained.

The 36-year-old went on to thanks her fans and followers for their support through the years, saying, “I wanna say a heartfelt thank you for continuing to kind of see me through the music. It’s always important to be witnessed and it’s also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you that you know and who you trust.”

Del Rey’s social media hiatus, however, does not extend to her music. According to the Summertime Sadness singer, she will be writing her music and poetry and be “still very present” and “absolutely here for the music.

The Young and Beautiful hitmaker is choosing to keep her circle close and shared that she will be focusing on developing other skills and interests.

Lana Del Rey’s upcoming album, Blue Bannisters, is slated for an Oct. 22 release.