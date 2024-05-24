Lana Del Rey, Raye honoured at Ivor songwriting awards

Bruce Springsteen, Lana Del Rey and Raye were among the music stars honoured at the Ivors in London on Thursday, the annual awards for songwriters and screencomposers.

U.S. rocker Springsteen became the first international songwriter to receive an Ivors Academy Fellowship, the highest honour bestowed by the UK-based association.

The ‘Born to Run’ singer and guitar player, who joins the likes of Sting, Kate Bush and Paul McCartney in becoming a Fellow of the Academy, was recognised for ‘his outstanding contribution to the craft of songwriting and impact on the UK’s cultural landscape’.

“I want to thank you for taking my music into your hearts and into your souls. I want to thank you for including me in the challenging and beautiful cultural life of the UK,” Springsteen told ceremony guests after accepting the award from McCartney.

“Once it was only a dream I had, today it’s real.”

Raye, who won a record six prizes in one night at this year’s BRIT Awards, Britain’s pop music honours, was named songwriter of the year.

Best album, an award described as celebrating ‘consistent and inventive creativity, as well as exceptional songwriting’, went to jazz drummer Yussef Dayes’ mainly instrumental ‘Black Classical Music’, while ‘Black Swan’ by Victoria Canal, who last year won the rising star category, took the prize for best song musically and lyrically.

Best contemporary song went to ‘Geronimo Blues’ by Speakers Corner Quartet and Kae Tempest. ‘Sprinter’, the No.1 hit by rappers Dave and Central, won the most performed work category.

Lana Del Rey received the special international award in recognition of her career and influence, while lyricist and longtime Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin was recognised for outstanding contribution to British music.

Other winners included grime artist Skepta, who got a visionary award and Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, who was honoured with a song collection award.

The Rising Star Prize went to music artist Master Peace.

Named after the early 20th-century Welsh composer, actor and entertainer Ivor Novello, the Ivor Awards were first handed out in 1956.