Lana Del Rey set to captivate audience at London’s Wembley

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey is set to set the stage on fire at London’s Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

The popular singer, who recently collaborated with top musicians, including A$AP Rocky, Taylor Swift, Playboi Carti, and Stevie Nics, will be joined by Addison Rae at her Wembley show.

The pop star is scheduled to perform two nights in a row at the west London venue on Thursday, July 3, and Friday, July 4.

While the organisers have not revealed when the doors to the venue will be open, reports suggested that fans will be able to enter Wembley Stadium between 4.30pm and 5pm (UK local time).

The show will likely commence on 7.30pm, when Addison Rae will take to the stage.

Drawing from her recent tour performances, fans can anticipate Lana Del Rey to begin her set at approximately 9pm.

Her previous concerts have typically concluded between 10:15pm and 10:30pm, so it’s expected that her Wembley shows in London will follow a similar schedule.

It is to be noted here that Lana Del Rey has not announced a setlist for her Wembley show, however, reports suggest that the American pop star will perform some of her fan-favourite numbers.

The predicted songs in her setlist include ‘A&W,’ ‘Serial Killer,’ ‘Shades of Cool,’ ‘Sad Girl,’ ‘West Coast,’ ‘Lighthouse,’ ‘Summertime Sadness,’ ‘Prettiest Girl in Country Music,’ ‘Venice Bitch,’ ‘Honeymoon,’ ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard?’ and ‘Ride’ among others.