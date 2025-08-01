Lancashire issues apology over Pakistan jersey incident

Lancashire County Cricket Club has issued a public apology after an incident involving a fan wearing a Pakistan cricket team jersey during the England vs India Test match at Old Trafford.

The fan, Farooq Nazar, was removed from the stadium after he declined to cover up a Pakistan cricket team jersey he was wearing.

The matter began when a stand supervisor approached Nazar and asked him to cover his shirt.

According to Lancashire County Cricket Club, this action was taken as a precaution to avoid any possible tension with other spectators, particularly after a similar situation had taken place a day earlier.

On that occasion, a group of fans waving a Pakistan flag had led to a disagreement with nearby Indian supporters. The club said that the incident had made the environment more sensitive.

Despite repeated requests from the supervisor and the response team, Nazar chose not to cover his jersey during Eng vs Ind test.

Lancashire County Cricket Club said the decision to ask him to leave was based not on the shirt itself, but on what they called inappropriate behaviour towards the staff.

Lancashire County Cricket Club has confirmed it reviewed the incident internally and accepted that the situation could have been handled differently.

The club has apologised for any distress caused and promised to improve procedures for similar cases in the future.

This situation unfolded during a high-profile Eng vs Ind Test match, which had drawn large crowds and strong emotions.

Lancashire County Cricket Club stressed that there was no official policy against wearing any national cricket jersey, including Pakistan’s.