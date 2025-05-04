WATCH: Batter drops phone while running between wickets

Lancashire’s Tom Bailey sparked a social media stir after accidentally dropping his mobile phone while batting in a County Championship.

The incident happened during the side’s game against Gloucestershire at Old Trafford, leaving the internet in splits.

Lancashire has been looking for a win in the ongoing County Championship, having lost three consecutive games.

The side, however, managed to put themselves in a strong position in their fourth game against Gloucestershire as they posted 450 on the scoreboard in their first innings.

The game provided a lighthearted moment to the fans after one of the batters dropped his mobile phone while running between the wickets.

Tom Bailey, who came out to bat at No. 10 for Lancashire, was looking for his first runs when his mobile phone slipped out of his pocket.

The viral incident happened in the 114th over when Tom Bailey flicked the ball to fine leg.

After completing the first run, he went off for a second, however, his phone tumbled out of his pocket near the non-striker’s end.

Bowler Josh Shaw was seen picking up the dropped phone, however, it remains unclear whether he handed it over to the umpire or returned it to the Lancashire batter.

The commentators picked up on the hilarious moment as one remarked, “Something has dropped out of his pocket. I think it’s his mobile phone!” prompting a surprised response from another: “No way!”

Another commentator pointed out cricket rules that prohibited players from bringing mobile phones to the ground.

“As much as it is hilarious and we are laughing about it, I almost wonder if that’s going to have to be reported. The fact that he was out in the middle .. with a mobile phone in his pocket,” the commentator said.

Meanwhile, Tom Bailey remained unbeaten on 22 off 31 balls, as Lancashire posted 450 on the scoreboard in their fourth game in the County Championship.