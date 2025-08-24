web analytics
Sunday, August 24, 2025
Australian pacer ruled out for a year due to back injury

By Web Desk
Australian fast bowler Lance Morris will undergo surgery to address a lumbar spine injury that will keep him out of action for 12 months, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Australia pacer experienced a recurrence of lower back soreness during preparation for the one-day series against South Africa.

“I feel this is the most logical way to realise my full potential and return to my very best cricket for the Scorchers, Western Australia and Australia long into the future,” Lance Morris said.

“I also take great confidence in others who have undergone similar procedures and returned to their best. I plan to work hard through my recovery and return when the time is right.”

Read more: Lance Morris released from Australia squad for Melbourne Test

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green underwent a similar surgery last year following a stress fracture in his back.

Lance Morris, who has played three one-day internationals, is yet to make his Test debut.

