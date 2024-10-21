Land mafia blooming in Karachi’s Taiser Town

KARACHI: The land mafia has become active in Taiser Town area of Karachi, encroaching more than 300 acres of land belonging to the Malir Development Authority (MDA), ARY News reported on Monday.

A report which recently surfaced revealing that a total of 16 illegal goths have been established on government land in Taiser Town located near Scheme 45 area of Karachi.

The land, valued at billions of rupees, remains under the control of illegal occupiers as the authorities failed to vacate the government owner land.

According to the report, several goths including Rozi Goth, Razi Goth, and Muhammad Goth have been illegally established on MDA land, while the other goths, such as Dad Mohammad goth, are also illegally occupying the property.

MDA officials stated that anti-encroachment operations have been conducted multiple times to reclaim the land, but no significant progress has been made against the powerful land mafia.

However, efforts to remove the illegal settlements continue, but the occupation remains a major challenge for the authorities.