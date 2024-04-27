Landhi attack: Family of martyred guard still awaits compensation

KARACHI: The Family of a security guard who was martyred in the Landhi terrorist attack has yet to receive compensation announced by the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP), ARY News reported.

Noor Muhammad Mari had come to Karachi from Sanghar for employment and in search of a better future and for his son, Raza Hussain. He was severely injured in the attack and later succumbed to injuries.

The brother of Noor Muhammad told ARY News that the government has not provided any support or assistance to the family since the incident.

He said that no one from the government has even inquired about the well-being of the family or offered any condolences.

It is pertinent to mention here that a van carrying foreigners was targeted by the terrorists in Landhi’s Mansehra Colony on April 21. SSP Malir Tariq Elahi said the foreigners were targeted when they were on their way to the Export Processing Zone.

He said the police retaliated the attack and shot dead one of the terrorists in the gunfire, while another blew himself up.

The police said the foreigners remained safe in the attack, however, two security guards and a passerby sustained injuries in the attack. Later one injured security guard breathe his last.

Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, had announced a reward for the police officers who foiled the attack, but the family of Nur Muhammad Mari is still waiting for assistance from the government and the private security company.”

