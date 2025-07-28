Landhi jail harassment case sparks suspension of officials

KARACHI: Three corrections officers have been suspended at Karachi’s Landhi Jail due to accusations of harassment and bribery involving female visitors, ARY News reported.

Suspended officers in the Landhi Jail Harassment case have been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Azizullah, Constable Abbas Abro, and Constable Ali Sher Soomro.

The incident was revealed after Ramsha Tariq, daughter of prisoner Tariq Aziz, lodged a formal complaint to the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court. She claimed that ASI Azizullah pressured her into unacceptable relations, threatening harm to her imprisoned father if she refused.

Additionally, in the corruption incident, she accused Abbas Abro and Ali Sher Soomro of demanding bribes ranging from PKR 3,000 to PKR 5,000 for access to visits.

Acting promptly in the Landhi Jail Harassment case, Sindh’s Minister for Prisons, Ali Hassan Zardari, issued a suspension of the accused officials and ordered the DIG Karachi Region to conduct a comprehensive departmental investigation.

Ali Hassan Zardari emphasised a zero-tolerance policy for dishonesty and corruption within the prison system, promising to make the visiting procedure more transparent and secure.

The Landhi Jail Harassment case has incited public anger and renewed calls for prison reform in Pakistan.

Officials have assured that if the claims are substantiated, strict legal action will follow.

This is the third corruption incident in a few months that people have raised concerns about, highlighting problems and corruption in Karachi’s prison system.

