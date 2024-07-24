Landlord arrested for chopping off donkey’s legs

A landlord allegedly cut two legs of a donkey as a punishment for entering his field in Jatoi Tehsil of Muzaffargarh.

The suspect severed the animal’s legs with a hoe, said SHO.

Soon after the incident went viral on social media, the police arrested the suspect after registering a case against him on the complaint of donkey’s owner.

It may be noted that several cases of animal abuse emerged in Pakistan in the last couple months.

Last month, an influential man in Rawalpindi chopped off the ears of a female donkey.

Earlier, a landlord in Sindh’s Sanghar area cut a female camel’s leg for similar reasons.

The Sindh police apprehended five people for allegedly cutting the poor animal’s leg, while the camel was shifted to Karachi for treatment.